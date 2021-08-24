Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.30. 3,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

