Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 53,867 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 494.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.59. 205,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,765,708. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.