Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.11. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,894. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

