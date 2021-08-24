Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

NYSE EAT opened at $52.38 on Monday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

