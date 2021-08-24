Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $23.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $23.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $19.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $26.61. Alphabet posted earnings of $16.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $25.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,826.35. 49,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,817.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,589.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

