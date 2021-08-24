Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 13,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.