Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

