Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.73. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

