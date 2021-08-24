Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,203. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

