Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

