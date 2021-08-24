Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $146.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.03 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $576.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $635.57 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $718.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.