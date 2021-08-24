Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Several research analysts have commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 65,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,596. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

