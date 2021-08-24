Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,589. The company has a market cap of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

