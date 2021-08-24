Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.51. 30,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.