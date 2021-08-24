Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.79. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. 52,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.