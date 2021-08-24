Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. TEGNA reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 366,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 99,292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 723,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,266. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

