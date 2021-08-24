Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $160.13

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.08. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

