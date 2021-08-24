Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Target Price at $7.31

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

