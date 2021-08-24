Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $202.50

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.87. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

