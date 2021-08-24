Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $162.44

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.87. 22,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,021. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

