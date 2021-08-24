Brokers Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

NYSE ESS opened at $317.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

