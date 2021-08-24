Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BURL opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.48 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.34.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

