C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 4.1%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.16. 3,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 332,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Several research firms have commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 450.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

