Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

