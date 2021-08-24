Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.98

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 48636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
