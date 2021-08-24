Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.98

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 48636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

