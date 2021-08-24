Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 327,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $4,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

