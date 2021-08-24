Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

