Capital Square LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,302. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.