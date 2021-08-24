Capital Square LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,830,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 1,201,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

