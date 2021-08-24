Capital Square LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

