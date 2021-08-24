Capital Square LLC Raises Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $206,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

