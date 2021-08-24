Capital Square LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. VEREIT accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VER traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,820. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.