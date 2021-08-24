Capital Square LLC Sells 7,728 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Ladder Capital makes up 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ladder Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 9,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

