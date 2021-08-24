Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. 70,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.