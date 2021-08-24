Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

