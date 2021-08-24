Cappasity Market Cap Tops $2.98 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $66,444.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

