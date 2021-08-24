Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

