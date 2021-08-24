Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 264,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 782,529 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,449 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 102,407.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $795.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

