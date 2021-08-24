Cardano One Day Volume Tops $9.23 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00005813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $90.01 billion and approximately $9.23 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00109780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00289993 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00048425 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,051,861 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.