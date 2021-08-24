Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.1% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.93. 63,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,951. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

