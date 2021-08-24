Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 37,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.