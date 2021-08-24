CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 953.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,031 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,698. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

