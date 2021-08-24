Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 424.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

