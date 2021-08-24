Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSV. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

