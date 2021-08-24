Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.73 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Carry has a market capitalization of $103.73 million and $28.50 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058725 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

