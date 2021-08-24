Cash Tech (CATE) Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Cash Tech has a market cap of $127,836.40 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00798512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.