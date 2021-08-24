Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2,871.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

