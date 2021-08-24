CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,895 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a P/E ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

