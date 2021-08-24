Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

