CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.